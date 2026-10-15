Takaichi Cabinet Approval Hits New Low of 42.4 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet fell 1.7 percentage points from the previous month to 42.4 pct in October, hitting the lowest level since she took office a year ago, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The rate fell for the fifth straight month.

According to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday, the proportion of respondents who did not support the cabinet stood at 29.7 pct, up 0.4 point.

The results apparently reflected critical views of the public about Takaichi's decision to keep House of Representatives member Kazuo Yana in his cabinet post for more than two weeks despite mounting allegations against him. He ended up resigning as agriculture minister Wednesday in a move widely seen as an effective dismissal.

Yana had been at the center of criticism since Sept. 30, when reports about his problematic behavior began to appear, including remarks about road-related budget cuts for some municipalities and free shuttle bus transportation he provided to supporters during his Lower House election campaigning possibly in violation of the public offices election law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]