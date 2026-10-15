Majority in Japan Back Consumption Tax Cut Legislation: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A majority in Japan support legislation to cut the consumption tax on food and introduce an income-linked benefit program, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

The poll found that 55.3 pct of respondents supported the legislation while 37.3 pct opposed it.

The legislation is designed to cut the 8 pct consumption tax on food to 1 pct for two years from next April and introduce a cash benefit program linked to income levels in order to cushion the impact of soaring prices.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her ruling coalition aim to get the legislation through the Diet, the country's parliament, during its ongoing session that ends on Dec. 12.

The Democratic Party for the People and Komeito, both opposition parties, have stepped up their criticism of the legislation, citing the lack of a clear funding source and the absence of details about the benefit system. Among supporters of the two parties, however, support outweighed opposition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]