Panasonic Recalls 640,000 Washer-Dryers over Fire Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Corp. said Thursday that it will recall some 640,000 front-loading washer-dryers sold in Japan and Taiwan due to smoke and fire risks.

The recall covers 18 models for the Japanese market manufactured between 2021 and 2024 as well as three models for the Taiwanese market manufactured between 2022 and 2025.

The major Japanese electronics maker said it will replace parts and provide free inspections and repairs for the affected models.

The company has received reports of six smoke and fire incidents in Japan and one in Taiwan. No injuries have been reported.

According to Panasonic, a defect in the automatic detergent dispenser unit could cause detergent and softener to leak and stick to the internal wiring, possibly leading to smoke or fire if the machines short-circuit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]