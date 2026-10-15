FamilyMart, Lawson Post Record 1st-Half Operating Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store operators FamilyMart Co. and Lawson Inc. enjoyed record operating profits for March-August, according to their latest earnings reports released by Thursday.

Rival Seven & i Holdings Co. also secured a profit increase in the first half of the business year through next February.

Lawson's operating profit grew 7.6 pct from a year earlier to 66 billion yen, partly reflecting lower costs following the introduction of an artificial intelligence-based ordering system. Its sales and net profit also reached record highs.

FamilyMart saw its operating profit climb 5.6 pct to 65.1 billion yen, thanks to strong sales of popular food products with increased content, as well as new bread products. Meanwhile, per-store sales declined due to a fall in customer traffic and slow ticket sales.

Seven & i, the parent of Seven-Eleven Japan Co., reported an operating profit of 232.2 billion yen, up 11.5 pct. However, its domestic convenience store business logged a sales decrease of about 10 pct as sales of beverages and ice cream dropped amid unfavorable weather. It was also weighed down by advance investments in in-store cooking equipment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]