Foreign Residents in Japan Hit Record 4.28 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign residents in Japan as of the end of June rose 3.8 pct from the end of 2025 to a record 4,281,026, Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita said Friday.

Foreign residents accounted for 3.5 pct of the country's total population.

In the first half of 2026, however, the number of foreigners entering Japan edged down 0.1 pct from a year earlier to 19,706,953.

"We will continue to implement strict yet smooth immigration management so that both Japanese citizens and foreign residents can live safely and securely," Yamashita told a press conference.

The total number of foreign residents as of the end of June included 941,031 people from China, the largest group by nationality, followed by Vietnamese, South Koreans, Filipinos, Nepalese, Indonesians and Myanmar nationals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]