Japan Govt OKs Bill to Allow Remote Analysis of “Tokuryu” Devices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a bill to allow police to analyze remotely communication devices linked to crimes, a fresh measure to prevent damage caused by “tokuryu” loosely organized anonymous criminal groups.

The bill would allow police to find out fraud and robbery plans involving tokuryu groups and prevent damage by collecting information through such analysis. If approved by the Diet, Japanese parliament, during its ongoing session, the legislation would go into force within six months after its promulgation.

In September, an expert panel set up by the National Police Agency proposed the introduction of the remote analysis to break down the confidentiality of communication apps used by tokuryu groups, which makes it difficult for police to take measures.

According to the bill, the remote analysis would be carried out when specific crimes like calls for phone scams take place and further damage or similar cases may ensue.

The investigation method would be applied to serious organized crimes repeatedly committed by multiple people in collusion and limited to cases in which there is no other means to collect information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]