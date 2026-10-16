Russia Notifies Japan of Detention of Reporter; Access Denied

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Russia on Thursday notified Japan of the detention of a Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper reporter, but the Japanese government remains unable to have contact with him, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

"We'll do everything we can to realize a consular visit as soon as possible to check the journalist's health and ascertain the facts," Kihara told a news conference.

Russia announced Tuesday that it had detained the journalist on suspicion of espionage, but it had not notified Japanese diplomatic authorities through a consular notification.

Japan protested the detention and demanded fair and impartial treatment of the journalist.

"We'll press Russia further and take all possible measures to protect Japanese nationals," Kihara said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]