Japan Diet to Begin Debate on Consumption Tax Cut Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition group Chudo on Friday agreed that the Diet, the country's parliament, will begin deliberations on bills to cut the consumption tax on food and introduce an income-linked benefit program at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her ruling coalition aim to get the bills through the Lower House by early November as they make the legislation a top priority during the current Diet session set to end on Dec. 12.

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