INTERVIEW: Japan to Boost Police Investigations with Advanced Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to strengthen its investigative capabilities using advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to tackle cyberattacks and "tokuryu" loosely organized anonymous criminal groups, National Public Safety Commission Chairman Yasuhiro Hanashi has said.

"We need to respond without delay to protect safety and security, which are the foundation of people's happiness," Hanashi said in an interview Friday.

Describing tokuryu groups, which use the latest information and communications technology, as "the biggest challenge to public security," Hanashi said police must further enhance their investigative capabilities.

He also pledged to establish a system for the remote analysis of highly encrypted messaging apps, for which a bill has been submitted to the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

He also said police would pursue a range of measures in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies, including monitoring crypto assets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]