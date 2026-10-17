Nidec to Seek Damages from Founder, Execs over Accounting Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nidec Corp. has said it is considering legal measures, such as seeking damages, against former and current executives including its founder, Shigenobu Nagamori, in connection with accounting irregularities that came to light last year.

The Japanese motor manufacturer said Friday it had concluded that the executives violated laws and regulations in the course of their duties.

The decision was based on an investigation report submitted on Friday by a committee that had investigated the legal responsibility of current and former executives. Details of the report will be disclosed as early as Tuesday.

Those subject to the potential legal action include Hiroyuki Yoshimoto, Jun Seki, Hiroshi Kobe and Mitsuya Kishida, who became Nidec presidents after Nagamori stepped down from the post in 2018, as well as incumbent executive Kazuya Murakami and others.

The committee, comprising outside lawyers and certified public accountants, was set up in March this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]