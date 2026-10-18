FOCUS: Japan PM Takaichi's Weakness Exposed by Minister Replacement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The first de facto replacement of a cabinet minister since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office a year ago has exposed the weaknesses of her grip on power.

Information crucial to Takaichi's decision on whether to replace embattled former agriculture minister Kazuo Yana did not reach her.

This included an allegation that Yana's camp provided free shuttle bus transportation to supporters during the campaign for the February House of Representatives election, potentially violating the public offices election law.

Takaichi was also unaware that a censure motion against Yana could be passed by the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Yana resigned as agriculture minister Wednesday.

Given the prime minister's tendency to handle important matters on her own, this lack of crisis management skills is likely to cast a shadow over the administration's future.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]