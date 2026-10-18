Japan Projected to Rank 6th in 2027 GDP, behind India, U.K.

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's nominal gross domestic product is projected to drop to sixth place globally in 2027, with India and Britain overtaking it, according to the latest International Monetary Fund World Economic Outlook report.

The main reason for the decline in Japan's GDP in dollar terms is the yen's depreciation, although the impact of slowing economic growth cannot be ignored.

In 2025, Japan's nominal GDP ranked fourth in the world, behind the United States, China and Germany.

In its World Economic Outlook report, the IMF estimated that Japan's nominal GDP would reach 4,341.9 billion dollars in 2026 and 4,467.6 billion dollars in 2027.

Meanwhile, India's nominal GDP is expected to total 4,521.1 billion dollars in 2027, making it the world's fourth-largest economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]