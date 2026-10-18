1st Japan-Hosted Asian Para Games Officially Kick Off

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The opening ceremony of the first Japan-hosted Asian Para Games took place at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Sunday, officially marking the start of the 2026 Games.

About 3,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions are scheduled to participate. The Japanese delegation has entered about 280 athletes.

At the opening ceremony, Japanese Emperor Naruhito declared the opening of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games. The ceremony was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino, the honorary president of the Games, and Crown Princess Kiko.

Japanese Para alpine skier Momoka Muraoka and others served as the final torchbearers. Japanese wheelchair tennis player Tokito Oda and others took the athletes' oath.

Following the Asian Games, which concluded on Oct. 4, a total of 18 sports will be contested in Aichi and neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture through Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]