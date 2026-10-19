Harasawa Wins Yokohama Mayoral Election

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Lawyer Atsumi Harasawa won her first term as Yokohama mayor, defeating six rivals, including scandal-hit former Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka, in Sunday’s election.

The mayoral election in the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo, was held following Yamanaka’s resignation in September over a workplace harassment scandal.

Harasawa, 59, garnered 552,207 votes. Company manager Atsushi Fukuyama, 37, came next with 230,418 votes, followed by Yamanaka, 54, with 199,746 votes.

Voter turnout came to 45.56 pct, up from 41.64 pct in the previous election.

At her campaign office, Harasawa said, “I will put citizens’ perspectives first and make Yokohama a better city.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]