Japan PM Takaichi Skips Yasukuni Shrine Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi refrained from visiting war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its three-day autumn festival, which ended Monday.

Takaichi, however, offered a "masakaki" ritual tree stand to the Shinto shrine in her capacity as prime minister Saturday and a ritual monetary offering as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday.

During the festival, three Takaichi cabinet ministers visited the shrine. Growth strategy minister Minoru Kiuchi paid a visit Saturday, followed by Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tatsunori Ibayashi and Environment Minister Hiroyoshi Sasagawa on Monday.

Ibayashi paid the visit as a member of a suprapartisan group of lawmakers promoting visits to the shrine, which is regarded by countries such as China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's past militarism as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the war dead.

From the group, about 70 lawmakers, including those of the LDP, its Japan Innovation Party ally, the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito, visited the shrine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]