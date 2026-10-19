Tokyo Seeks Fair Treatment for Japanese Vehicles in EU Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday warned against any move to deny preferential treatment being considered for European vehicles in the European Union to Japanese vehicles.

The European Union “should treat products made in Japan on an equal footing with those made in the EU,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

Germany and France said last week that they have agreed to exclude vehicles made in countries including Japan from a proposed automobile preference scheme.

The Japanese government “has conveyed concerns to the EU side at every level in order to ensure that Japanese firms are not placed at a disadvantage,” Kihara said. It “will respond appropriately to secure a level playing field for Japanese firms in the EU market,” he added.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]