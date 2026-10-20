Japan Eyeing Paper-Digital Hybrid Textbooks as Standard

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry plans to adopt a paper-digital hybrid format as the standard for textbooks in elementary, junior high and high schools from fiscal 2030, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The plan calls for placing more emphasis on paper-based materials while giving a supplementary role to digital materials.

The ministry will present the plan as a draft of the education minister’s guidelines on school textbooks to a meeting of a relevant expert panel Thursday, aiming to formalize the guidelines by the end of the year after soliciting public comments.

Under the country’s revised school education law, which was enacted in June, three formats--paper-only, fully digital and paper-digital hybrid--will be allowed for school textbooks from fiscal 2030.

The draft guidelines propose that hybrid textbooks be the standard format for all subjects in all grades in elementary, junior high and high schools, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]