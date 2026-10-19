Taiwanese Professionals No Longer Have to List "China" as Nationality

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese individuals with Japanese professional qualifications, such as doctors, nursery teachers and real estate appraisers, no longer have to list "China" as their nationality in documents, it was learned Monday.

At a meeting of a group of lawmakers promoting friendly relations between Japan and Taiwan on the day, the Japanese government reported that it had finished by this month making changes to documents for all 322 national professional qualifications, including deleting the "nationality" field and replacing it with "nationality and region."

As of 2022, Taiwanese individuals had to list China as their nationality for 90 professional qualifications in Japan.

In May last year, the "nationality" field on family register documents was changed to "nationality and region," allowing "Taiwan" to be written in.

Government ministries and agencies have since been implementing similar changes for professional qualifications to maintain consistency across systems and ensure convenience.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]