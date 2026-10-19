Narita New Runway Completion Postponed to End of 2034

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The operator of Narita International Airport said Monday that a planned third runway at the airport in the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, is now projected to be completed at the end of December 2034.

The completion was initially scheduled for March 2029. The postponement is due to a delay in land acquisition.

Narita International Airport Corp. filed for the transport minister’s approval for the change the same day. The operator aims to proceed with land purchases by utilizing the land expropriation law, which allows forcible acquisition.

At the airport, work is underway to extend 2,500-meter Runway B and construct 3,500-meter Runway C. After the completion, the annual number of landing and takeoff slots at Narita is expected to increase to 500,000 from the current 340,000.

The company plans to seek by the end of this year the minister’s permission for conducting the project using the land expropriation law. Starting Oct. 28, the operator will hold briefing sessions required for the application in the city of Narita and the towns of Tako and Shibayama.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]