Japan Police Panel Discusses GPS Monitoring of Stalkers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's National Police Agency held its first meeting Monday for discussions on requiring stalkers to wear GPS devices to prevent them from getting near their targets.

The panel, made up of lawyers, university professors and family members of stalking victims, will also consider requiring perpetrators to get counseling or visit medical institutions. Based on proposals to be compiled by the panel, the NPA will study the possibility of revising the antistalking law.

"The (stalking) damage is severe," Yoshitaka Yamada, head of the agency's Community Safety Bureau, said at the meeting. "I hope the panel will discuss the new system from a variety of perspectives to strengthen the protection of victims and measures against perpetrators," he said.

The proposed system may involve stalkers wearing GPS devices so that their locations are monitored. Warnings may be issued to avoid contact between stalkers and victims if they come within a certain distance. The agency looked into similar measures adopted overseas in preparation for the start of discussions by the panel.

The panel will examine the pros and cons of the use of GPS devices, including from legal points of view, as the system would concern perpetrators' privacy and freedom of movement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]