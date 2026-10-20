Japan Govt to Invest 400 B. Yen More in Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry plans to invest an additional 400 billion yen in semiconductor maker Rapidus Corp. over the three years through fiscal 2029.

The planned investment, disclosed Monday at a subcommittee meeting of the Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister, would bring the government’s total investment in the Tokyo-based company to 650 billion yen.

The investment is intended to raise Rapidus’ equity ratio, making it easier for the company to obtain loans from commercial lenders.

The government has already decided to invest 250 billion yen in the chipmaker, which aims to mass-produce advanced semiconductors.

The industry ministry seeks 150 billion yen for the fresh investment in its fiscal 2027 budget request. It hopes to request an additional 150 billion yen for fiscal 2028 and 100 billion yen for fiscal 2029.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]