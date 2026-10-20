Man Stabbed near Osaka Court; Suspect Suggests Money Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--A 60-year-old male corporate executive was stabbed with a knife near Osaka District Court in the western Japan city of Osaka on Tuesday, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including one to the back of the neck, according to local authorities.

There was an ambulance call at around 9:50 a.m. Following the incident, Hiroshi Kosugi, a 67-year-old self-employed man, turned himself in at a police station and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to investigative sources, Kosugi admitted to the knife attack, saying that he had a financial dispute with the victim and had intended to use the knife to intimidate him.

The suspect was carrying a folding knife with a 10-centimeter blade, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, when he turned himself in.

The incident occurred in an area lined with law firms, restaurants and other buildings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]