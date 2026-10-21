Flooding-Hit Residents Still Worried One Month after Typhoon Dujuan

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--While flooding has finally cleared one month after residential areas in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, were hit by heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan, many people are still concerned about their future.

In the Mabashi district in the town of Shisui, where 15 houses were flooded after a collapsed embankment blocked a river, floodwaters receded on Oct. 13.

"I'm hesitant to repair my home until I get an assurance that I'll be safe in the future," said Sanae Suzuki, 56, who was clad in protective clothing while cleaning the mess left behind. Floodwaters had reached about 55 centimeters above floor level in her home.

"I can't decide whether to continue living here or relocate elsewhere," she said.

"We're finally at the starting line," said Yuta Hoshina, 44, whose home needs to replace tatami mats due to the flooding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]