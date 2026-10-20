Takaichi, Marcos Affirm Cooperation at ASEAN Summit
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Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed their cooperation toward a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next month during a call on Tuesday.
The two leaders agreed on the importance of cooperation among member countries of the Asia Zero Emission Community, a framework established to promote decarbonization across the region, on strengthening energy supply chains.
The leaders also confirmed cooperation toward regional peace and stability.
Marcos visited Japan as a state guest in May. The Philippines is scheduled to host the ASEAN summit.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]