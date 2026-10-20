Takaichi, Marcos Affirm Cooperation at ASEAN Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed their cooperation toward a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next month during a call on Tuesday.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of cooperation among member countries of the Asia Zero Emission Community, a framework established to promote decarbonization across the region, on strengthening energy supply chains.

The leaders also confirmed cooperation toward regional peace and stability.

Marcos visited Japan as a state guest in May. The Philippines is scheduled to host the ASEAN summit.

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