JR East Starts "Teppay" Code Payment Service on Mobile Suica

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, on Tuesday launched the "teppay" code payment service through its Mobile Suica smartphone app.

The service is scheduled to become available on the Mobile Pasmo app next spring.

It enables users of the apps, which are linked to the Suica and Pasmo smart transit card systems, respectively, to transfer money between their accounts.

After updating the Mobile Suica app on their smartphones, users will be able to add money to their teppay accounts using their bank accounts or the View Card credit card system of the JR East group.

They will then be able to use their teppay balances to top up their Mobile Suica accounts and purchase commuter passes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]