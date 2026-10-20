Chinese AI Tool Likely Used in Cyberattacks on Japan Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese artificial intelligence tool called Artex is likely to have been used in cyberattacks targeting Japanese companies, an investigation by a Japanese cybersecurity business has found.

GMO Cybersecurity by Ierae Inc., a subsidiary of GMO Internet Group Inc., traced cyberattacks targeting Japanese companies to six servers, all of which used Artex, an AI-powered penetration testing tool.

Cyberattacks originating from the six servers targeted Japanese financial and logistics companies, eight of which disclosed information breaches between September and October.

“Multiple incidents of damage have resulted from attacks by the same group,” GMO Cybersecurity said.

Artex is believed to have been used in cyberattacks targeting financial institutions in South Korea as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]