Japan's Iwabuchi, Funayama Win Table Tennis Golds at Asian Para Games

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Koyo Iwabuchi, 31, and Mahiro Funayama, 22, won table tennis golds in the men's class 9 and class 10 singles events, respectively, at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Funayama said that the gold medal is "really big and heavy," and feels different from other medals.

In swimming, Japan's Takayuki Suzuki, 39, bagged gold in the men's class SB3 50-meter breaststroke. Another Japanese swimmer Uchu Tomita, 37, earned silver in the men's class S11 400-meter freestyle.

Elsewhere at the quadrennial sporting festival held mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Kazuhei Kimura, a 29-year-old Japanese cyclist, clinched a gold medal in the men's class B 1,000-meter time trial.

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