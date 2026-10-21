Japan to Provide Malaysia with Counterdrone System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has announced a plan to provide Malaysia's navy with a counterdrone system under its official security assistance framework to provide defense equipment free of charge to like-minded countries.

Under the plan, announced Tuesday, the government will spend 1,650 million yen on the system, marking its third provision of OSA to Malaysia.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin signed and exchanged notes for the latest OSA deal at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Malaysia, facing the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, occupies a strategically important position along sea lanes vital to Japan. Through the fresh assistance, Japan aims to enhance the surveillance capabilities of the navy and strengthen its cooperation with Malaysia in maritime security.

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