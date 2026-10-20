LDP Urges Govt to Address Cyberattacks on Companies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday drew up a set of emergency proposals, including a request for the government to set up a headquarters to counter cyberattacks under the initiative of the prime minister's office, following a recent series of unauthorized computer access leading to personal data breaches at companies in the country.

The LDP's Headquarters for National Cybersecurity Strategy, headed by former digital transformation minister Masaaki Taira, compiled the proposals, aiming to accelerate measures by all government agencies. The proposals will be formalized soon for submission to the government.

The LDP task force warns that Japan faces a "serious crisis" that could shake the foundation of the country's national security system, emphasizing the need to take budgetary and legal measures before artificial intelligence launches simultaneous attacks.

As part of a government-wide initiative, it calls for a review of the government's personnel and salary system to secure "white hackers," or skilled technicians with advanced knowledge.

Executives of listed companies are urged to change their mind-set and build robust cybersecurity systems during peacetime.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]