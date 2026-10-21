Cyberattack Triggers Unauthorized Trades at IwaiCosmo Securities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s IwaiCosmo Securities Co. said that unauthorized trading orders not intended by customers were placed through seven accounts following a cyberattack on Trade Works Co., which operates its online trading system.

Trades were executed in five of the seven accounts, the securities firm said Tuesday.

Trade Works’ system was subjected to unauthorized access on Oct. 14, with its trade management system targeted in the attack, according to IwaiCosmo.

The company also said that the personal information of 4,975 individuals, including their names and email addresses, was leaked. However, the leaked information cannot be used to log in to securities accounts or conduct transactions.

The system has already been restored. IwaiCosmo has contacted the affected customers and taken measures to return their accounts to the status prior to the unauthorized transactions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]