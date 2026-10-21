G7 Ministers Vow Closer Cooperation on AI Safety

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence safety as rapid advances in cutting-edge AI technology raise growing concerns over potential misuse and unintended behavior.

At an online meeting of digital and technology ministers on Tuesday, the G7 discussed how to share information and ensure rapid reporting and responses in the event of cyberattacks involving advanced AI.

The misuse of AI has been cited as a factor behind a sharp increase in unauthorized access to Japanese companies’ computer systems.

The ministers also agreed to consider introducing common methods for assessing AI-related risks as the technology advances.

The meeting was the first gathering of the G7 digital and technology ministers since they met in Paris in May. Japan was represented by internal affairs minister Hisayuki Fujii.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]