Family of Dead Driver in Saitama Sinkhole Sues Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The family of a 74-year-old driver who died after his truck fell into a sinkhole in the city of Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, last year has filed a lawsuit seeking about 125 million yen in damages from the prefectural government, it was learned Wednesday.

The suit was filed with Saitama District Court in the prefecture, which is located north of Tokyo, on July 28 this year by the man’s three children, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs claim that the road collapsed because an underground sewer pipe managed by the prefectural government had corroded due to hydrogen sulfide, arguing that the road lacked the level of safety it should normally have had.

The family claims that they suffered extreme psychological distress over an extended period because there was no clear prospect of rescuing the man.

The man was driving his truck when the center of an intersection in Yashio caved in on Jan. 28, 2025, causing him and his truck to fall into the hole. The driver’s body was recovered about three months later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]