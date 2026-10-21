More Japanese Athletes Win Golds at Asian Para Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's medal tally at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games increased further Wednesday, with swimmers and track-and-field athletes taking the center of the podium.

In men's swimming, Naohide Yamaguchi, 25, and Taiyo Kawabuchi, 18, clinched golds in the SB14 class 100-meter breaststroke and the S9 class 400-meter freestyle, respectively. Keiichi Kimura, 36, earned silver in the men's S11 class 100-meter breaststroke event, netting his 20th Asian Para Games medal.

In track-and-field events, Tomoki Sato, 37, gained a gold medal in the men's 100-meter race in the wheelchair T51/52 class.

Yuta Wako, 29, won gold and his brother Kenta, 26, bronze in javelin throw in the men's F12/13 class. Ryota Fukunaga, 28, won gold in the men's T13 class long jump.

Japanese cyclist Shota Kawamoto, 30, clinched gold in the men's C1-5 class time trial.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]