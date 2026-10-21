Japan Skips Russia-Hosted Coast Guard Forum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard did not participate in the North Pacific Coast Guard Forum, held in Russia from September until earlier this month, JCG Commandant Koichi Miyazawa said Wednesday.

This was the first time that Japan had skipped the international conference.

The JCG chief declined to comment in detail on the reason for Japan’s nonparticipation in the forum but denied that the decision was due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s August visit to Etorofu, one of the four northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan but controlled by Moscow.

According to the JCG, Japan participated in a working-level meeting in April under the NPCGF framework, which brings together coast guard authorities from Japan, South Korea, China, Russia, the United States and Canada.

Japan’s decision to forgo the latest forum of the heads of the six countries’ coast guard agencies is believed to have been made in consultation with relevant Japanese government ministries and agencies in light of the current international situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]