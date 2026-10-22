Japan Mulls Electricity, City Gas Subsidies for Winter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering providing subsidies to lower electricity and city gas costs in the first quarter of 2027, when heating demand rises, as energy prices remain elevated because of the war in the Middle East, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The government provided some about 7,000 yen in electricity and gas subsidies to an average household in the first quarter of 2026 and some 5,000 yen in the third quarter of the year.

Customers of 10 major Japanese electric power companies are expected to see record electricity fees for a second straight month in November. In the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., an average household is projected to see its bill rise by 177 yen from the previous month to 9,738 yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]