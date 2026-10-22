Russia Condemns Japanese Firm's Drone Delivery to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday condemned a Japanese company's delivery of interceptor drones to Ukraine.

Calling the delivery a clear act of hostility, Zakharova warned that Russia would take strong countermeasures against Japan.

Japanese drone developer Terra Drone Corp. said on Oct. 14 that it had delivered interceptor drones to the Ukrainian government through its subsidiary in Ukraine.

Zakharova criticized the Japanese government, saying that it effectively encourages military-related trade between its domestic companies and Ukraine. The spokeswoman said that manufacturing facilities in Ukraine are legitimate military targets of Russian forces.

Tokyo-based Terra Drone has been expanding its business in the defense sector and announced in March that it would enter the defense equipment market. Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency said in August that it signed a contract with the firm to procure interceptor drones on a mass-production basis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]