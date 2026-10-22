Peru President Fujimori to Visit Japan in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to visit Japan on Nov. 19-20, the Nippon Foundation, a Japanese philanthropic group, said Wednesday.

The visit will mark Fujimori's first trip to Japan since she took office in July. She is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18-19.

Fujimori, a third-generation Peruvian of Japanese descent, told Peruvian media last month that she was planning a trip to Japan to attract investment and aid for her country.

The Nippon Foundation said that its chairman, Takeju Ogata, met Fujimori at Peru's Government Palace on Monday.

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