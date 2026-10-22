Japan Govt Issues Rare Calls over PHP Flaw

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, in a rare move, has repeatedly urged people to take precautions after critical vulnerabilities were detected in the PHP programming language, which is widely used for websites.

The moves reflected concerns that a delayed response could deal a blow to the economy and society, especially given the recent string of personal data breaches caused by cyberattacks.

Taking to X, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted an "urgent request" to the public on Wednesday night, urging those who use PHP for their websites to apply a patch to fix the vulnerabilities as soon as possible.

She also said that temporarily suspending websites could be an effective measure if applying the patch was difficult.

In another post around noon on Thursday, Takaichi said that access to her website had been temporarily blocked, reiterating that temporarily suspending websites was also important.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]