Japan Calls for More Support amid Rising Youth Suicides

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government white paper on Friday emphasized the importance of support aimed at reducing the risks of suicide and self-harm among young people through contacts with medical institutions.

The number of suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students last year stood at 538, a record high for the second consecutive year, according to the 2026 white paper on measures to prevent suicides.

With this year marking the 20th anniversary of the enactment of the suicide prevention basic law, the white paper analyzed trends in the number of suicides.

From 1998, the number remained in the 30,000 range amid worsening economic conditions in Japan, before turning downward in 2010. It hit a record low of 19,188 last year.

Over the past 20 years, the number of suicides decreased among housewives and employed men living with others. The suicide rate, which measures the number of suicides per 100,000 people, declined sharply among middle-aged or older men. This is believed to be related to a decline in suicides driven by socioeconomic factors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]