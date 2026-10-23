Japanese Princess Aiko to Visit Singapore on Nov. 17-21

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will visit Singapore on Nov. 17-21, the government said Friday.

Princess Aiko was invited by Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The trip will be the princess' second official overseas visit, following her visit to Laos last year.

The princess' grandparents, now Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, visited Singapore in June 2006, when he was on the throne.

During her visit to the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka in May last year, Princess Aiko toured the Singapore Pavilion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]