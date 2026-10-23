KDDI Unit's Activity Linked to Massive Wildfire in Mongolia

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--A massive grassland fire that broke out in a nature reserve in Mongolia earlier this month has been linked to a local unit of Japanese telecommunications carrier KDDI Corp.

The fire reportedly spread from one of the vehicles carrying Japanese executives and other officials of Mobicom Corp. on Oct. 8, after the convoy entered the protected area in the easternmost Mongolia province of Dornod.

It was put out on Oct. 16, after burning about 530,000 hectares. The affected areas are reportedly home to rare wildlife.

KDDI said that Japanese executives and other officials of Mobicom were at the site to test a telecommunications network.

"We take extremely seriously the fact that the fire broke out in connection with Mobicom's activities and had a significant impact on Mongolia's natural environment. We deeply apologize" for the incident, KDDI said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]