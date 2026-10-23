Japan Govt to Review Gasoline Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday instructed industry minister Ryosei Akazawa to review government subsidies aimed at holding down the prices of gasoline and other fuel oil.

In talks with reporters at the prime minister's office earlier in the day, Takaichi noted that some in both the ruling and opposition blocs have urged the government to consider a phased review or an exit strategy for the subsidies due to concerns over the fiscal burden.

"We will consider the matter flexibly, including the amount of subsidies and an exit from the aid program," she said.

Amid the Middle East turmoil, the government is providing subsidies to oil wholesalers to curb the average retail price of regular gasoline in the nation at about 170 yen per liter. It has considered raising the target price, among other steps, for a possible review of the subsidy program.

The balance of a fund for the subsidies stood at about 560 billion yen at the end of September. The financial resources are expected to run out in the near future due to soaring crude oil prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]