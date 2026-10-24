Sagawa Express Says 53 M. Sets of Personal Info Possibly Compromised

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Sagawa Express Co. has announced that up to about 53.23 million sets of personal information may have been compromised due to unauthorized access.

The unauthorized access occurred on its delivery tracking service, according to the transport company's announcement on Sept. 30.

The affected data includes the names, addresses, and phone numbers of senders and recipients listed on shipping labels from June 21 to Sept. 30, as well as the addresses and phone numbers of corporate customers.

Sagawa Express said that the number of potentially compromised personal information sets does not necessarily reflect the number of affected customers, as there are many overlaps among the senders and recipients listed on the shipping labels.

The company has resumed the delivery tracking service, which it had halted since the unauthorized access. Some other services will remain suspended for the time being.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]