Park24 to Pay 3,000 Yen to Times Car Users Hit by Data Breach

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Park24 Co. has announced plans to provide a consolation payment of 3,000 yen in cash or gift cards to Times Car vehicle-sharing service users affected by a recent data breach.

The company has confirmed that about 6.62 million user accounts were compromised. Of those accounts, eligible for the payment will be about 1.46 million accounts from which images of identification documents, including driver's licenses, were externally transferred.

Park24 said Friday that it will respond appropriately on a case-by-case basis if actual damage occurs. It added that the affected images were not immediately viewable because they were encrypted.

The total cost of the consolation payment is expected to be some 4.4 billion yen. The company plans to book an extraordinary loss of 5.5 billion yen for the year ending this month, including other expenses related to the data breach.

On Friday, it was also learned that Makino Law Office plans to organize affected users and file a damages lawsuit against the Times Car service operator and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]