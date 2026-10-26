Small Public Crematoriums Eyed in Tokyo's Special Wards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering building small public crematoriums, each with two to four cremation furnaces, in the Japanese capital's 23 special wards to ensure stable cremation capacity.

Building such crematoriums would require a review of existing regulations in the 23 wards, including an ordinance stipulating that crematoriums must be located at least 250 meters from residential buildings. An expert panel set up by the metropolitan government plans to compile an interim report in December.

According to a metropolitan government estimate, the number of deaths in Tokyo is expected to surge in the future, with annual demand for cremations in Tokyo and municipalities in neighboring prefectures projected to peak at more than 210,000 in 2065.

If annual cremation capacity remains at about 166,000 from 2030 onward, the capital is projected to face a shortfall of more than 47,000 cremations in 2065.

Earlier this month, the metropolitan government presented its proposal for new small-scale crematoriums to an expert panel comprising ward mayors and academics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]