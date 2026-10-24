GMO Asks Govt to Take Active Cyber Defense Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--GMO Internet Inc. has made an urgent request for the Japanese government to implement "active cyber defense" operations following an unauthorized access incident, it was learned Saturday.

GMO Internet has revealed that there was unauthorized access to its servers for automated FX currency margin trading. A total of 26,739 such servers may have been affected, and user login information may have been stolen. It shut down all servers on Wednesday.

Since some users have reported losses from unauthorized transactions on their accounts following the incident, the company said Saturday that it will compensate users for these losses.

The company also plans to make a consolation payment of 5,000 yen to all users, regardless of whether they have suffered financial damage.

GMO Internet revealed that it had received a demand for money from who is believed to be responsible for the unauthorized access, and that the possible attacker is threatening to release its information if it rejects the demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]