U.S. Rep. Bera Condemns Russia's Detention of Japanese Journalist

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Democratic Rep. Ami Bera, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, condemned Russia's recent detention of a Japanese journalist as unacceptable, during an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo this weekend.

"I don't think there's any place where it's acceptable for them to detain reporters," Bera said while referring to past cases involving Americans, such as the detention of a U.S. newspaper reporter on suspicion of espionage in 2023. He added that the United States should stand firmly with Japan on this matter.

While in Japan, Bera met with Japanese government officials and others to exchange views on regional affairs

Describing Japan as "our strongest partner in East Asia," Bera stressed that the trajectory of the strong U.S.-Japan alliance will continue regardless of the outcome of the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Regarding China's coercive actions around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands and in the South China Sea, Bera said, "It is very important for the United States and Japan to stand together, to strategize together along with other allies in the region."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]