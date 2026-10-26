Japan's New Farm Minister Inspects Typhoon Damage in Chiba

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new agriculture minister Arata Takebe has visited the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, to inspect farmland and agricultural pump stations damaged by Typhoon Dujuan, this year's 25th typhoon, which struck in September.

Takebe inspected the affected areas and met with Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai and other officials on Sunday.

In talks with reporters at the Narita city government office later in the day, the minister pledged to do his best to restore the damaged facilities to ensure that local farming operations will be conducted normally next year.

According to Kumagai, Takebe indicated that the central government would undertake the restoration of heavily damaged pump stations and other facilities.

"We have yet to overcome the disaster damage," Takebe said, referring to an eel farming facility that lost power due to the collapse of a levee at Lake Inba, which straddles Narita and some other municipalities in Chiba.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]