Long Diet Deliberations May Increase Bureaucrats' Medical Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Longer deliberations at standing parliamentary committees are linked to higher medical expenses for relevant national public servants at the Cabinet Office and nine Japanese ministries, a survey study has shown.

At a time when long working hours associated with parliamentary affairs have become an issue, the necessity of appropriate health management has been highlighted in the study, conducted mainly by Keio University. A paper on the study was published in an international occupational health journal by Monday.

A research team led by Koryu Sato, a full-time lecturer at Keio University, focused on statistics on medical fee statements for national public servants who visited medical institutions. It examined the correlation between the fees and annual deliberation times at standing committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the lower and upper chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, that oversee policy areas relevant to each ministry or office.

The team's survey covered about 250,000 individuals aged 18 to 50 who worked at the headquarters of the Cabinet Office and nine ministries, excluding the environment and defense ministries, over the eight years through 2023.

The team analyzed 6,454 outpatient medical claims sampled from statistical surveys of claims reviewed in April each year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]