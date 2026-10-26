Japan, Finland Ink Pact on Transfer of Defense Equipment, Tech
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Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Finnish governments on Monday signed a bilateral pact on the transfer of defense equipment and technology.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen signed the deal at a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo.
At a summit in June last year, Japan and Finland agreed to accelerate negotiations to conclude the agreement.
The pact is aimed at establishing a legal framework for transferring defense equipment and technology between the two countries, as well as appropriately controlling transfers to third countries and use for purposes other than those intended.
In a meeting with Hakkanen, Motegi stressed that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inseparable.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]